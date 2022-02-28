AEW's Bryan Danielson says he has hit his 'highest level' since leaving WWE

Since signing with AEW, Bryan Danielson has experienced a renaissance of sorts in his career. He's become one of the promotion's top heels and stretched the limits of his character like never before.

Who would have thought that smiling nice guy that AEW signed away from WWE would suddenly transform into the 'bad guy' he has now become?

Apparently, Danielson did. He recently told Metro UK that he feels that he is having the time of his life in his current role.

He says he has no ill will towards his former employer, but that he's in a different state of mind, working with All Elite Wrestling now.

‘The way I’m looking at it now is just going out and having as much fun as possible. Those are two totally different things, right,’ he laughed.‘ I still had fun doing it, obviously, but now there’s a real intention of joy and really cherishing these next couple of years.’ h/t Metro UK

Danielson has been wrapped up in a storyline with fan favorite Jon Moxley, where he has pleaded for The Wild Thing to join forces with him.

The two will meet in a 'respect'-style match at AEW Revolution on March 6th.

The former World Champion is interested in finding out if fellow AEW star Jon Moxley is in the same head space as him.

"I feel like I’m at the highest level that I’ve ever been in my wrestling career right now. Also, I’d be interested to see if Mox feels the same way, how clear his thinking is and all stuff.

Bryan also noted that he shares a unique piece of history with his upcoming opponent. He expects their program to be special moving forward:

"I think between the two of us – we have such a cool, unique history – I think it’s really cool, and the creative minds involved in this is making it really fun and special.’ h/t Metro UK

The American Dragon feels that it's best if he and Moxley form a team and possibly a faction in AEW together.

However, Mox has suggested that the pair must spill blood together before he's convinced that they can truly bond. A lot of questions will be answered when they finally clash and turn the page on the next chapter of this story.

