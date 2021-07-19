AEW's Chris Jericho claims he created the Money in the Bank match concept 

Former AEW Champion Chris Jericho recently took to Twitter to claim that the Money in the Bank match was conceptualized by him and former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz.

Money in the Bank ladder match is one of the most popular gimmick bouts in WWE history. Apart from the customary high-flying action on display, the match also promises the winner a guaranteed world title shot, anywhere, anytime. The latest edition of the matches saw Big E and Nikki A.S.H. coming up victorious in the men's and women's bouts, respectively.

Once today's event ended, a vocal section of fans on Twitter championed Chris Jericho, who many believe is the creator of the MITB match. The AEW star quickly sent out a response, claiming that the match's concept was indeed his and former writer Brian Gewirtz's idea.

Jericho also gave WWE chief Vince McMahon his due credit, writing that McMahon suggested placing the contract inside the briefcase.

"True story!!! @bfg728 and I came up with that entire match concept. Well almost all of it...@VinceMcMahon insisted that the contract be in a briefcase," tweeted Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho has never won the MITB contract

Despite being one of the chief architects of the match, Chris Jericho failed to become Mr. Money in the Bank even once. Participating in as many as five MITB matches, Jericho fell short every single time, despite coming inches close to pulling down the briefcase on more than one occasion.

With a WWE return looking unlikely anytime soon, it looks like Chris Jericho will have to hang up his boots without having a MITB match victory to his name.

Do you think WWE should have booked Chris Jericho to win the Money in the Bank match at least once? Do you think he should return to WWE and participate in one final MITB contest? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Vedant Jain