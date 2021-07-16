AEW's Chris Jericho files trademark for term “God Of War”

First ever AEW World Champion Chris Jericho applied for a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the term "God of War".

The trademark was filed for merchandising purposes. The official purpose of the trademark is:

“G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.” (H/T: Wrestling News)

Chris Jericho Files To Trademark Nickname: Chris Jericho filed to trademark the “God of War” name earlier this month. Jericho has been using the “God of War” nickname in AEW as of late. He listed the First Use and First Use In Commerce dates as July 1,… https://t.co/1EUUbkORtM pic.twitter.com/fBrAwGw1aq — Craig (@CraigNewline) July 15, 2021

Chris Jericho to face Shawn Spears at AEW Fyter Fest Night 2

Jericho and MJF were pals before

The "God of War" will take on "The Chairman" Shawn Spears in the first of his four challenges he needs to overcome to get a match against The Pinnacle's leader MJF.

The Labors of Jericho will see Chris Jericho battle four opponents of MJF's choosing with stipulations of his choosing as well. At next week's show, Shawn Spears will get to use chairs while Jericho cannot, tipping the scales in Spears' favor.

This is not the only match advertised for AEW Fyter Fest Night 2. Two title matches are scheduled, as well as a grudge match between Best Friends' Orange Cassidy and The Blade.

Next week on Night 2 of Fyter Fest!#FyterFest



See #AEWDynamite every week with https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK. Available in select Intl markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/BqIvfLASve — FITE (@FiteTV) July 15, 2021

Lance Archer and Jon Moxley will participate in their second Texas Deathmatch for the IWGP US Championship. Dr. Britt Baker will look to vanquish the beast, Nyla Rose, in order to retain her AEW Women's Championship. The complete card for AEW Fyter Fest is:

Chris Jericho vs Shawn Spears; Only Shawn Spears can use chairs

Dr. Britt Baker (c) vs Nyla Rose for the AEW Women's Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs Lance Archer; Texas Death Match for the IWGP US Championship

Orange Cassidy vs The Blade

