"They really have a problem with that" - AEW's Chris Jericho on a major flaw in WWE

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has always been looking for young talents to mentor or new quirks to add to his character. However, according to him, WWE has always faltered when it comes to making new stars.

Meanwhile, AEW has already found a balance between young talent and veterans. The latter not only still perform in the ring but also have enough knowledge to pass on to the younger generation.

On the latest installment of the "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast with former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr., Chris Jericho believes that nurturing and looking for the performers to carry the company into the future is something WWE is struggling with.

"One thing they still have an issue with, and you can see it if you watch the show is building new stars. They really have a problem with and I don’t know why. But, once again, it doesn’t matter to me what they do. I realised early on as kind of being the face of the company and the one guy that the national audience knew besides Jim Ross, but the one guy who was in the ring. I mean they knew Cody maybe but not really, Kenny and The [Young] Bucks were more independent or popular in other countries, I need to make new stars as quickly as I can," said Jericho.

AEW has proceeded to build its future around the "four pillars of AEW," those being Jericho's close friend Sammy Guevara, Jericho's former close friend MJF, Jungle Boy, and Darby Allin.

All of these men are in their early to mid-20s with enough exposure and experience at a young age that they can be trusted with being in high-profile positions later on down the line.

Chris Jericho will face several young stars on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho has firmly entrenched himself within a roster filled with young talent looking to get to the top. At the moment, 2point0 and Daniel Garcia will take on Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz in a trios match at the "Beach Break" edition of AEW Dynamite.

Elsewhere on the card, Red Velvet will take on Leyla Hirsch, Adam Cole will face Orange Cassidy in a "Lights Out" match, and, for the AEW TNT Championship, Cody Rhodes will face Sammy Guevara in a ladder match to unify both men's respective titles.

