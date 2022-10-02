"F*ck off, kid" - Top AEW star recalls intimidating interaction with WWE Superstar Roman Reigns' father 

AEW star Chris Jericho recently detailed an intimidating interaction he once had with Roman Reigns' father, Sika.

Jericho represents one of the most tenured names in pro wrestling today. He has been an icon for ECW, WCW, and WWE before making his way to AEW, where he is enjoying a similarly stellar run. He was the inaugural AEW World Champion in 2019 and has just won his eighth world title in the form of the ROH World Championship.

Even someone as legendary as Jericho has shuddered in the presence of his own heroes.

As he explained during his Talk is Jericho podcast, The Wizard met Sika, one half of The Wild Samoans and Roman Reigns' father, as a child. Things maybe didn't go as planned for Le Champion, as he was told to "f*ck off" by the eventual Hall of Famer.

“They actually would do vignettes of Mr. Fuji having him eat raw fish and he couldn’t speak English. I walked up [to Sika] with a pen and a paper and I was like, ‘Please….sign. Sign name. You…sign name with the pen. He looked at me. He goes ‘F*ck off, kid,’ and I didn’t care that he told me to F off, all I cared was like ‘He speaks English! Did anybody else hear that?'” [H/T SEScoops]

Sika was last seen on WWE programming in 2020, emerging to celebrate Reigns' Universal Title defense against Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell. He teamed up with his brother and Roman's uncle, Afa, winning a grand total of three tag team titles in WWE.

Chris Jericho defended his ROH World Title last week on AEW Dynamite

As touched on briefly before, Jericho is in the midst of his first run with the ROH World Championship. He shockingly captured the title at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam when he defeated Claudio Castagnoli.

This past week on Dynamite, Jericho sought to make his first title defense against a former two-time holder of the belt in Bandido. The bout was hotly contested, and Bandido had clearly come to impress during his All-Elite debut. But Jericho was successful in defending his title.

𝚃𝚛𝚊𝚙𝚙𝚘 ⛱ @HNCHDynamite



- WWE Championship

- WWE World Heavyweight Championship

- ROH World Championship

- AEW World Championship



Chris Jericho and CM Punk are the only two people to hold the:- WWE Championship- WWE World Heavyweight Championship- ROH World Championship- AEW World Championship Chris Jericho and CM Punk are the only two people to hold the:- WWE Championship- WWE World Heavyweight Championship- ROH World Championship- AEW World Championship🐐🐐 https://t.co/XrWABBuYgh

Following the main event, Le Champion cut a vicious promo against the Ring of Honor brand. He promised to set about destroying the brand's most iconic names, past and present and laid down another challenge for arch-nemesis Bryan Danielson.

Could Roman Reigns and Chris Jericho meet in the ring again? Let us know in the comments below.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far