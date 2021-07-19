AEW's Chris Jericho reveals publishers weren't keen on his new book

AEW star and wrestling legend Chris Jericho has been doing a ton of promotional work for his upcoming book 30 Years Of Smashes, Matches & Hits: The Complete List of Jericho.

Appearing on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Chris Jericho revealed his usual publishers were not keen on his latest work as they felt it was "too specific."

Jericho expressed his surprise as his work wasn't backed despite having four best-sellers and had to do all the work on his own with regards to getting his book out.

"The publishers that I’ve been working with were like ‘that’s too specific. And too soon,' I came in with this too direct of a- of a book or whatever. I said ‘you guys don’t know my fan base and don’t know wrestling fans. You should know this after four New York Times bestsellers.’ I mean, all of my instinct here, and they weren’t into it, and I thought ‘okay great, I’ll do it myself. ‘And here I am, in just two weeks today I think it is, we’ve already sold out half the first printing. You know, thousands and thousands and thousands of books and it’s like they’re already talking about a second printing and once again it’s like ‘I know when I’m right and I knew this will work and I knew it was right, so," said Chris Jericho. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Chris Jericho will be in action at AEW Fyter Fest Night 2

The Labors Of Jericho will start at Fyter Fest Night 2

Chris Jericho will face Shawn Spears at AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 of The Pinnacle. MJF's stipulation means that only Spears will be allowed to use chairs during the bout. This will be part of the Labors of Jericho that Le Champion needs to overcome to get a shot at MJF.

This will write the next chapter in the longstanding feud between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle in AEW.

So looks like Jericho will have to go through all of The Pinnacle in matches before getting to MJF. #AEWFyterFest #AEW #AllEliteWrestling — Broly 'The Phenomenal Adonis' (@BrolyAdonis2021) July 15, 2021

Should Jericho win, don't be surprised if MJF makes things difficult for the former AEW Champion in the coming weeks.

Edited by Alan John