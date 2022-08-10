"They’re running a rematch from a WWF angle" - Wrestling veteran criticizes Christian Cage and Matt Hardy's recent AEW clash

Last week's AEW Dynamite saw Matt Hardy and Christian Cage revisit their decade-old feud. However, the bout was recently criticized by a wrestling veteran, who questioned the reason behind their rivalry.

The former world champions first wrestled in a tag team match on an episode of WWF Shotgun Saturday in 1999. Since then, the two have faced-off numerous times and even clashed once in AEW on the 14 July 2021 edition of Dynamite.

During the most recent episode of Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager reviewed Cage and Hardy's latest bout.

"The youngest demo in wrestling – we’re told – and they’re running a rematch from a WWF angle from 2001. I like Christian Cage, he’s done great work as a heel, especially over the last two weeks," Cornette said. "They botched the whole thing with him and [Luchasaurus] and Jungle Boy. The more I see of Jungle Boy the more I’ve given up. He’s just so bland and has no personality, can’t talk." (00:11 onward).

THE™ Jessi Davin @jessithebuckeye All the dudes who listened to Cold by Crossfade in 2004 loving this match between Matt Hardy and Christian Cage rn #AEWDynamite All the dudes who listened to Cold by Crossfade in 2004 loving this match between Matt Hardy and Christian Cage rn #AEWDynamite https://t.co/goBvMvg3XF

Cornette further questioned Matt Hardy's future inside the squared circle:

"It looks like he’s in pain when he tries to fart – he can’t move. They did the best they could, and it was neither stupid nor amateurish, but it’s just (…) Why? Going into the finish they picked it up and they had the people, and this may have been the best Matt Hardy has looked in how long." (00:54 onward).

The bout was generally well received by fans and even Jim Cornette himself. Considering the intense nature of Hardy and Cage's rivalry, it will be interesting to see if they lock horns again in the future.

Jim Cornette on Luchasaurus potentially betraying Jungle Boy once again in AEW

Christian Cage shockingly turned on Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus after the duo lost the AEW Tag Team Championship to The Young Bucks. Meanwhile, the powerhouse sided with the WWE legend for a brief period before aligning with his former tag team partner.

𝙎𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖙 𝗪𝖗𝖊𝖘𝖙𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖌 ✟ 💫 @Saintwrestling1 Christian Cage is the interim top heel of AEW while the GOAT is away Christian Cage is the interim top heel of AEW while the GOAT is away https://t.co/PaK0iA23mv

During the same episode, Cornette detailed how Luchasaurus has never tried to attack Christian Cage since the former's face turn.

"Has this all been a plot? And it's obvious that if it works, that Jungle Boy becomes the absolute stupidest babyface that's ever been. So I can believe that may be the direction they're looking in because if there's a way that Tony [Khan] can come up with a g****amn surprise swerve, that's what'll happen." (03:27 onward)

It remains to be seen how this intriguing storyline will unfold in the coming weeks. Will Jungle Boy get his revenge on Christian Cage? Only time will tell.

