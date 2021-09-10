AEW's Christian Cage unites bitter enemies to form alliance

AEW's Christian Cage showed up on this week's IMPACT Wrestling after the main event between Moose and Eddie Edwards. A massive brawl broke out that ended with the IMPACT World Champion uniting bitter rivals Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan.

Moose, with the aid of W. Morrissey, defeated Eddie Edwards with a spear, after which the former Big Cass and Wrestling God attacked Edwards. Chris Sabin ran in to make the save but Brian Myers showed up to ambush the babyfaces.

IMPACT Wrestling X-Division champion Josh Alexander took Brian Myers by himself, but Ace Austin and Madman Fulton halted his momentum. Christian Cage ran in and dropped Fulton with a Killswitch as he and Edwards clobbered Austin.

Moose and Morrissey beat down Edwards, but his wife Alicia ran in. Morrissey nearly choke-slammed her but Callihan made the save. Edwards and Callihan battered the heels with bats as Christian Cage convinced them to unite in a huge multi-man tag match next week.

Christian Cage lost in the main event of AEW All Out 2021

Christian Cage challenged Kenny Omega for the AEW world title but lost after the Best Bout Machine dropped the IMPACT World Champion with an Avalanche One-Winged Angel off the middle rope.

After the match, Christian was attacked by the Elite in a segment that concluded with Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole debuting in AEW.

The loss in the main event of All Out was Captain Charisma's first-ever loss in AEW. Christian somehow defeated Omega at the AEW Rampage premiere, but couldn't repeat the trick on pay-per-view.

With an influx of big names coming in, it seems unlikely Christian Cage will contend for the world title any time soon. Nevertheless, his matches against The Cleaner were well worth the feud.

