AEW's Christopher Daniels reunites with former WWE star after 15 years

AEW's Christopher Daniels made headlines recently when he reunited with his former tag team partner, former WWE superstar Matt Sydal (fka Evan Bourne), on the weekly ROH TV show at HonorClub.

The two had previously teamed up on ROH in 2006-2007 and fans were excited to see them back in action together. However, this particular reunion was special for fans who followed the careers of Daniels and Sydal in ROH. The two had a successful run as a tag team, winning the World Tag Team Championship.

During the recent taping of the ROH TV show, Christopher Daniels and Sydal faced off against The Outrunners, a team consisting of (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum). Despite the Outrunners' best efforts, the veteran team of Daniels and Sydal proved too much for them, with Daniels securing the win for his team.

After the match, Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis made their way to the ring and issued a challenge to Daniels and Sydal. Fletcher cut a promo on the former tag team champions, expressing his desire for a match against them.

In a thrilling moment for fans, Daniels accepted the challenge, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting showdown between the two teams.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Sydal (fka Evan Bourne) says he wanted to face former AEW tag team champions

The Young Bucks have had an impressive career in the wrestling industry, spanning nearly two decades. Since becoming EVPs for All Elite Wrestling in 2019, their influence in the wrestling world has only grown.

In a recent interview, former WWE Superstar Matt Sydal expressed his desire to face the Young Bucks, stating that it was the reason he signed with AEW in the first place.

“That's why I went to AEW. That's why I left IMPACT because I wanted to go to AEW because I wanted to wrestle The Young Bucks again. I was really lucky. I got to have a match with me and my brother Mike against The Young Bucks." [H/T Cultaholic]

Matt Sydal expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to wrestle against the Jackson brothers and credited them for inspiring him to become a better wrestler.

