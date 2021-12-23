×
Create
Notifications

"If you're making money, you're not technically doing anything wrong" - AEW's CM Punk gives his opinion on controversial stars.

CM Punk at an episode of AEW Dynamite
CM Punk at an episode of AEW Dynamite
Sam Palmer
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Dec 23, 2021 03:14 AM IST
News

AEW's CM Punk has expressed his opinion of YouTubers turned boxers Logan and Jake Paul. The Paul brothers have recently turned their hands to the boxing ring and CM Punk doesn't see anything wrong with it.

I’ve KO’ed everyone I’ve fought. https://t.co/Pz55uCIHc4

In an interview with SportsNation on ESPN, when asked about the Pauls' venture into the world of combat sports, CM Punk had some kind words for the newcomers.

"I think everything's entertainment. I think some people conflate being a fighter with being an entertainer, but when it makes dollars it makes sense and what the Paul brothers are doing I think is, for a lack of a better term, old school pro wrestling right. I mean you could say they’re crossing over but there’s so many similarities between the two businesses. They command attention, people want to see them get knocked out they know this but they’re putting themselves out there, they’re putting themselves on the line. I’ll never criticise in a negative way or fashion anybody who makes the walk anybody who trains their ass off because I did it and I know what it takes and you put yourself out there, you put yourself on the line."

CM Punk also commented on the crossover ability of combat sports stars.

Punk compared the money-making antics of the Paul brothers to that of when combat stars like Floyd Mayweather and Ronda Rousey crossed over to pro wrestling.

The team of @RondaRousey & @NatbyNature battled the #RiottSquad on #WWERaw in 2019!FULL MATCH: ms.spr.ly/6019ViH3dCourtesy of @peacockTV & @WWENetwork. https://t.co/ATuipFCTOW
"A lot of the time, a lot of the sacrifice goes unnoticed but it is what it is. When Mayweather crossed over and did a match at Wrestlemania, I'm sure we will eventually see McGregor come over. Rousey was excellent when she came over. I just think the bottom line is making money and you know if you're making money, you’re technically not doing anything wrong."

Like them or hate them, the Paul brothers are doing everything right at the moment, and they have the respect of Punk to add to their accomplishments.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

What do you think of CM Punk's comments regarding the Paul Brothers? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Bray Wyatt's former partner wants to reunite with him in AEW. Click here for the exclusive interview

Edited by Ryan K Boman
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी