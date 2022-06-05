CM Punk stunned after AEW star does not know who Mussolini is

AEW star CM Punk was stunned to find out that Britt Baker didn't know who Mussolini was.

Several AEW stars were a part of season five of Apple TV's Carpool Karaoke. The show's concept revolves around famous personalities singing songs together while in a car.

CM Punk, Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, and Britt Baker were featured in the episode, where they sang The Best in the World's theme song, Cult of Personality by Living Color. When they reached the portion of the song with the lyrics "Like Mussolini and Kennedy," the Doctor asked about the meaning of the word Mussolini, unaware that he was the leader of the Italian Fascist Party:

"What's a Mussolini?" said Britt Baker

This question stunned the former WWE Champion sitting in the front of the car, who then commented on the state of the world:

"This is why we are in the f***ing situation we are in," said CM Punk

You can check out the clip posted on Twitter by user Lucas Ward here:

Lucas Ward @NewWardOrderYT Something I didn’t expect to find out watching AEW’s Carpool karaoke episode is that Britt Baker doesn’t know who Mussolini was Something I didn’t expect to find out watching AEW’s Carpool karaoke episode is that Britt Baker doesn’t know who Mussolini was https://t.co/RovjnsKkcl

Carpool Karaoke is not the only show AEW star Britt Baker has appeared on

The former AEW Women's World Champion also appeared on the reality TV series Bar Rescue alongside beau Adam Cole.

The show's concept revolves around Jon Taffer helping struggling bars, similar to Gordan Ramsey's Kitchen Nightmares. Baker and Cole joined Taffer as they tried to save the JF Kicks Bar in Tampa, Florida.

The duo has also appeared on the popular television series Parts Unknown, sharing their thoughts on the food culture in Pittsburgh, Baker's hometown.

More mainstream appearances of All Elite stars on popular television shows can help attract more viewers to AEW programming. Hopefully, we'll see many faces of the promotion appear across various mainstream shows in the future.

