AEW's Danhausen makes an urgent plea to fans for female star: "Help pay for medical costs"

AEW star Danhausen always comes out in support of his friends and fellow professional wrestlers. The Very Nice Very Evil star recently took to social media to post the link to the GoFundMe page for GCW star Allie Katch, who broke her leg this past weekend.

During The People vs. GCW event in Hammerstein Ballroom, Allie Katch faced Effy to determine the number one contender for the GCW World Title. However, due to a suicide dive going wrong during the match, the 30-year-old broke her leg. Katch was later rushed to the hospital, and she underwent surgery on Monday. Later, a GoFundMe campaign was started by Australian wrestler Steph De Lander to support Katch.

Later, on X (FKA Twitter), Danhausen posted the link to the GoFundMe page, urging fans to help Allie Katch. The Very Nice Very Evil star kept kayfabe alive as he taunted Allie in the post and told fans to ''mock her'' by donating to GoFundMe.

"Hello! Here is @AllieKATCH mocking Danhausen's broken leg while dressed as a bat! Now let's mock her by giving her a bunch of money to help pay for medical costs! Hahaha, that'll show her! Do it or be cursed!'' he wrote.

Matt Hardy praises AEW star Danhausen

Danhausen is one of the most unique characters in AEW. The Very Nice Very Evil star is over with wrestling fans, but despite his popularity, the Tony Khan-led promotion barely uses him on television. He hasn't competed for the company since December 2023. Former AEW star Matt Hardy has also raised concerns about the 34-year-old's booking.

In a recent episode of his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champion praised Danhausen. Matt also questioned why the Tony Khan-led promotion hadn't capitalized on the Detroit native's popularity, claiming Danhausen could sell a lot of merchandise.

"Danhausen's a hustler too, man. Lots of love for him. He's a great entertainer. He's a great commodity. With Danhausen, there are so many different avenues you can take to put Danhausen on your TV program and get him over and make him sell tons of merchandise and make him a compelling part of your TV program. I don't know why they decided not to do that. Once again, I don't know the ins and outs of all the details," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

We will have to wait and see if Tony Khan brings back Danhausen on All Elite Wrestling's programming this year.

