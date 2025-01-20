30-year-old female star undergoes surgery after serious injury; prayers up for her

A female star recently suffered a devastating injury at a major event. Now, former WWE performer Steph De Lander has provided some major updates.

Allie Katch faced Effy at The People vs. GCW show, for a shot at Mance Warner's GCW World Championship. However, Katch broke her leg after she hit a dive to the outside on her opponent. The bout was stopped immediately and the 30-year-old wrestler was stretchered to the backstage area.

Taking to X (fka Twitter), Steph De Lander thanked everyone for the support shown to Katch in this difficult time. She then revealed that Allie Katch had gone into surgery and even showed a graphic image of her broken leg.

Trending

You can check out Steph De Lander's post below:

"Morning y’all. Thank you to everybody who has donated so far! Allie has gone into surgery this morning. Here’s the gnarly X-Ray of her broken leg. Will bring more updates today as I get them. SDL xo," tweeted Steph De Lander.

Expand Tweet

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send our best wishes to Allie Katch.

Allie Katch has previously named multiple AEW and WWE stars as dream opponents

While speaking during a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, Allie Katch said she wants to wrestle against WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, and have an intergender match against Ricky Starks.

Katch also named Roxanne Perez and mentioned how the two have never faced each other before.

"Rhea Ripley, Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm. I want to wrestle Ricky Starks. It'll happen one day, and Roxanne. I never got to have one with Roxanne," said Allie Katch. [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Allie Katch ends up in either WWE or AEW somewhere down the line and possibly clashes against some of the aforementioned names.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback