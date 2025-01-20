30-year-old female wrestler suffers horrifying visibly broken leg live on show in freak accident; wheeled out on a stretcher

In a horrible turn of events, a wrestler suffered a legitimately visibly broken leg live on a show. She had to be wheeled out of the arena on a stretcher and rushed for a medical checkup.

Allie Katch was wrestling Effy in an intergender match at The People vs GCW event. During her match, she hit a tope suicida on Effy, taking him out. As she fell to the outside and hit the barrier, though, she fell badly on her left leg in a freak accident. The star was clearly hurt, and the leg was bent visibly in a way that it should not be. The video of the unfortunate moment can be seen here.

Trending

Expand Tweet

As can be seen in the video below, the star was rushed out of the arena on a stretcher while the crowd gave her a standing ovation, wishing her the best after her horrible mishap. The wrestler was left very hurt and will likely be out of action for several months.

Expand Tweet

With the star being hurt, Effy was declared the winner, and the match was immediately stopped. Further details on the wrestler's condition are still awaited.

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale has confirmed that it's not a work, as anyone who saw the injury can understand.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Allie Katch all the best and a swift recovery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback