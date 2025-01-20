  • home icon
  • 30-year-old female wrestler suffers horrifying visibly broken leg live on show in freak accident; wheeled out on a stretcher

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 20, 2025 02:36 GMT
The star was left very hurt (Credit: WWE.com)
In a horrible turn of events, a wrestler suffered a legitimately visibly broken leg live on a show. She had to be wheeled out of the arena on a stretcher and rushed for a medical checkup.

Allie Katch was wrestling Effy in an intergender match at The People vs GCW event. During her match, she hit a tope suicida on Effy, taking him out. As she fell to the outside and hit the barrier, though, she fell badly on her left leg in a freak accident. The star was clearly hurt, and the leg was bent visibly in a way that it should not be. The video of the unfortunate moment can be seen here.

As can be seen in the video below, the star was rushed out of the arena on a stretcher while the crowd gave her a standing ovation, wishing her the best after her horrible mishap. The wrestler was left very hurt and will likely be out of action for several months.

With the star being hurt, Effy was declared the winner, and the match was immediately stopped. Further details on the wrestler's condition are still awaited.

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale has confirmed that it's not a work, as anyone who saw the injury can understand.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Allie Katch all the best and a swift recovery.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
