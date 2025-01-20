  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Impact Wrestling
  • 2-time champion suddenly destroys title with a sledgehammer live on show; feed cuts off quickly as the wrestler cuts promo 

2-time champion suddenly destroys title with a sledgehammer live on show; feed cuts off quickly as the wrestler cuts promo 

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 20, 2025 01:39 GMT
The star destroyed the title (Credit: WWE.com)
The star destroyed the title (Credit: WWE.com)

In a shocking turn of events, a two-time champion has destroyed a title with the help of the sledgehammer, leaving fans surprised at the wrestler's actions. The actions seemed to be a shoot as the feed was cut off suddenly as well when he started to go on a rant.

WWE just joined TNA in a huge partnership last week, but things have suddenly taken a turn as a wrestler appeared to go off the rails. PCO, the current TNA Digital Media Champion, was at GCW for their event. He said that he was going to do something that he had wanted to do for a long time. He said that over the last three years, he had been working for TNA.

also-read-trending Trending

The star then took the Digital Media Title, placed it on a steel chair, and started to destroy it with a sledgehammer. He then started to cut a promo about how he had sold out the biggest house ever in TNA and had sold more t-shirts in one night for the company than anyone else.

However, before he could continue, the cameras cut off and the feed ended then and there.

This may be part of a storyline, but it was made to look like PCO was shooting on TNA.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी