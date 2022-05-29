Darby Allin calls out former WWE star ahead of AEW Double or Nothing

AEW star Darby Allin fired a huge warning at Kyle O'Reilly on this week's episode of Dark.

The multi-time TNT Champion and one-half of reDRagon are scheduled to face each other tomorrow at Double or Nothing. Allin looks to seek revenge from O'Reilly after the damage he and Undisputed Elite caused to Sting on AEW Dynamite.

During this week's Dark, Allin faced Brandon Cutler, tapping him out to the Scorpion Death Lock. After the bout, he had a message for O'Reilly as he and Fish were dragging Cutler away.

He promised he'd do what O'Reilly did to The Icon. Allin said he'd tear O'Reilly's leg into pieces:

"This Sunday, I'm gonna do to you what you did to Sting. I'm gonna tear your leg apart. See you at Double or Nothing!" (from 00:11 to 00:23)

Road Dogg is a big fan of AEW star Darby Allin

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently appeared on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted. He heaped praise on Allin. He spoke about a signing with former tag team partner Billy Gunn in Ohio. He said Allin had a bigger line of fans for him than them:

"Well, he [Darby Allin] had a line longer than me and Billy Gunn, WWE Tag Team Champs, and WWE Hall of Famers, and he had a line longer than us, that's for dang sure. Kids were painted like him. Nobody can doubt that he's really popular in wrestling right now."

Darby Allin continues to gain popularity among wrestling fans. He has truly justified his status as a pillar in AEW.

This Sunday, the 29-year-old has a big test ahead of him in Kyle O'Reilly. It'll be interesting to see what happens when these two stars collide.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh