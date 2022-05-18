"He had a line longer than us" - Road Dogg is a big fan of 29-year-old AEW star (Exclusive)

Road Dogg recently praised Darby Allin, recalling that the AEW star had more fans than him and Billy Gunn waiting to meet him at an event last week.

Since joining All Elite Wrestling in 2019, Allin has slowly become a fan favorite and is destined to capture the AEW World Title sometime down the line. Thanks to his high-risk and unhinged wrestling style, Darby Allin has gained a dedicated fan following among the younger demographic of viewers.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKcripted, Road Dogg also lavished praise on the former TNT Champion. The WWE Hall of Famer recalled that during a recent signing in Ohio last weekend, Darby Allin had a much longer line of fans waiting to meet him than what he and Billy Gunn had.

He added that though there was no arguing Allin was one of the most popular wrestlers today, he still wasn't at the level of what Triple H and Undertaker were during the heights of their popularity.

"Well, he (Darby Allin) had a line longer than me and Billy Gunn, WWE Tag Team Champs, and WWE Hall of Famers, and he had a line longer than us, that's for dang sure. Kids were painted like him. Nobody can doubt that he's really popular in wrestling right now, but you know some of the dudes I mentioned earlier (The Undertaker and Triple H), he ain't there yet," Billy Road Dogg. (20:00 - 21:07)

Booker T is concerned about AEW star Darby Allin's health

While his in-ring daredevilry has undoubtedly gained him a legion of fans, it's also a little concerning to see Allin take dangerous bumps week in and week out. Booker T also made his concerns known recently, saying if Darby Allin continued to perform in the same way, he might not be able to walk by the age of 40.

"It's gonna be a whole lot more stuff happening in this wrestling business, just have to see something like that, you know, more power to those guys for going out there and doing that and having a courage to actually do it, but Darby Allin is gonna be a cripple by the time he's 40-years-old. Bottomline, he would not be able to walk," said Booker T.

On last week's AEW Dynamite, Allin and Jeff Hardy left fans enthralled with their "Anything Goes Match," where they delivered several jaw-dropping maneuvers. In the end, Hardy surprisingly picked up the win and qualified for the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Fans would surely keep a close on what lies ahead for the former TNT Champion now that AEW Double or Nothing is only a few days away.

