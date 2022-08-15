"No wonder there are no more wrestling fans" - WWE veteran slams recent Casket Match featuring AEW's Darby Allin

AEW's resident daredevil, Darby Allin, has always pushed himself to the extreme despite the effect it's visibly had on his body. However, a WWE veteran recently questioned how good this has been for the wrestling industry and veteran fans.

The former AEW TNT Champion makes no secret of his penchant for taking flight or slamming his body into things. The star notably took on his real-life idol, Jeff Hardy, in an absolutely brutal Anything Goes match which quickly involved tables, ladders, and chairs.

During the most recent Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager questioned the reasoning behind Darby Allin's brutal AEW Dynamite match:

"At the end of it, I said ‘no wonder there are no more wrestling fans left,’" said Cornette. "There are smart marks and a lot of them are in the locker room, but there are no wrestling fans left – people who just want to watch wrestling. People who don’t want to know every g**damn detail and what everybody’s doing. Because you can’t be a fan of this, it’s repetitive, it’s stupid, it’s fake." (10:54 onward).

AEWRANK @AEWRANK1 #3 Brody King vs Darby Allin! #3 Brody King vs Darby Allin! https://t.co/tliweEqyot

Darby Allin finally got a victory over Brody King after the star choked his far larger opponent out with his own chain. While it's unclear if the feud is over yet, the two men have had a heated feud that has even spilled out into a fan signing.

Only time will tell if The House of Black is done with whatever nefarious intentions they may have had with Darby Allin.

Missed the latest AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show results via this link.

Jim Cornette questioned Sting's actions during the brutal AEW match

While Darby Allin ended up defeating Brody King, the star, unfortunately, had to combat both Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews. Sting would only make his appearance later during the match, sporting new facepaint that ominously included half an eye modeled after Black's facepaint.

During the same podcast, Jim Cornette questioned how Sting could have stayed put in the coffin while his friend and protege was being attacked by three wrestlers:

"He could’ve come out of the coffin with the bat and stopped them, but then that would have robbed everybody of the cool visual when they open the coffin – so remind me not to be Sting’s friend if I’m getting the s***t kicked out of me by three people and he’s got the opportunity to make a cool entrance," he added. (07:17 onward).

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB Sting Turning on Darby Allin soon and the AEW Galaxy finna lose it lol Sting Turning on Darby Allin soon and the AEW Galaxy finna lose it lol https://t.co/Kmh74TcuDD

Many have wondered if Sting may be building up to a shocking heel turn. If so, perhaps The Icon could do the unthinkable and go after the World Championship one last time, forgoing any notion of pushing younger talent.

The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline? We asked Damian Priest if this could happen. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron