Watch: AEW's Dark Order member seen wrestling with Liv Morgan

AEW stable, The Dark Order's youngest member Negative One was recently spotted wrestling his highly-anticipated rematch with WWE Superstar Liv Morgan.

Negative One is the son of the late Jon Huber, aka Brodie Lee, who was the leader of The Dark Order until his tragic and untimely passing in December 2020.

In a video posted by the late star's wife, Manda Huber, on Instagram, Negative One is seen locking horns with Liv Morgan at Natalya and Tyson Kid's training space. By the looks of it, the 8-year-old has become pretty smooth between the ropes.

Manda Huber also wrote a heartfelt caption, thanking Morgan, Natalya, and Tyson Kidd for keeping her son close to wrestling and how it has helped the family in their healing process. She further stated that Negative One gels well with Liv Morgan in the ring and that the WWE Superstar always works safely with him.

Thank you again to @natbynature and @tjwilson711 for letting us come hang out and letting B roll around. He always looks forward to being around wrestling and this is a safe way for him to learn basics without bumping around. Keeping close to wrestling has been so important for the boys and staying close to the people they have known for their whole lives has been even more important. We don’t have any blood relatives in Florida, so keeping close to our wrestling family has been a huge part in our healing process," wrote Manda Huber

Liv is always so patient with Brodie and they work really well together. Nattie has done a great job making sure Brodie learns how to keep himself safe, as well as whoever he works. Also, who better to learn the basics of wrestling from than a Hart? 💖🖤 Nolan as always had a great time running around, playing in the rain, jumping in puddles, and high five jumps," wrote Huber

Several current and former WWE Superstars like Lana, Kofi Kingston, and Trish Stratus commented on the video, praising both Morgan and the young AEW star.

Negative One will sign with AEW once he turns 18

As revealed by AEW President Tony Khan, Negative One will officially sign on the dotted line with the company when he turns 18. However, he will continue to appear in the promotion's programming until then occasionally.

His recent-most appearance was on this week's AEW Dynamite, where he cheered Evil Uno during his TNT Championship clash against Miro.

