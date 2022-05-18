AEW star backs Sasha Banks and Naomi for walking out of WWE Raw

AEW star Dax Harwood has backed his former colleagues Sasha Banks and Naomi after the WWE Women's tag champs walked out of RAW last night.

The Team B.A.D partners have been the tag champions since their win at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. The tag titles have received notoriously inconsistent booking since their inception. It now appears that three-time holder Banks and first-reign Naomi have had enough of it.

Their walkout has prompted WWE to uncharacteristically release an official statement, which has been the focal point of wrestling news today. The two were scheduled to compete in a six-pack challenge in the main event of RAW in order to determine a challenger for the RAW Women's title.

The pair seem to have earned the respect of AEW star Dax Harwood, who with his partner Cash Wheeler has also attempted to elevate WWE's tag division in the past. Harwood took to Twitter to endorse Boss N' Glow's RAW walk-out, affirming that you should always stand up for what you believe in:

"Always, always, ALWAYS stand up for what you believe in. F----ing ALWAYS!!!"

The fallout from Banks and Naomi walking out has garnered mixed reactions from fans and fellow wrestlers online. Some have sided with the women while others have called their behavior unprofessional.

Sasha Banks asked for her release from WWE in 2019

This isn't the first time the Legit Boss has made her grievances known to WWE. In April 2019, Sasha Banks requested her release from the company. She recently opened up about why in an interview with The Athletic:

“I felt so sad every day, and I didn’t know why,” Banks said. “I had to take myself away from a situation and such a fast world where I had to stop and realize who Mercedes was and who Sasha Banks was. I had no time off. I never got to see myself, my family. I took that time to figure out what I loved besides wrestling.”

Sasha went on an extended hiatus after losing the tag titles at WrestleMania 35, concluding her first reign with the belts alongside Bayley. Vince McMahon turned down her release and recommended instead that she take time off, which she did prior to her return and subsequent heel turn at SummerSlam 2019.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Sasha Banks recalls requesting her WWE release in 2019 Sasha Banks recalls requesting her WWE release in 2019 https://t.co/S65SmsVjDs

She captured the tag titles once more with Bayley during their heel run as a duo. The run culminated in Banks taking her partner's SmackDown Women's title as their friendship imploded.

Time will tell whether or not the Mandalorian star and her current partner Naomi will take the path Banks took in 2019.

Edited by Jacob Terrell