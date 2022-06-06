AEW star compares recent dream match to Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13

AEW's Dax Harwood and his FTR partner Cash Wheeler have dominated tag team wrestling in WWE, AEW and ROH during their time together, but it is their recent clash with the Briscoes which Dax holds in the highest regard.

The Briscoes and FTR went to war for the ROH tag titles earlier this year at Supercard of Honor. They had long built their rivalry via Twitter prior to Tony Khan's acquisition of the indie promotion.

Speaking to Barstool Rasslin', Dax revealed that he turned to his partner after the critically acclaimed match and compared it to that of Bret Hart and Steve Austin's contest at WrestleMania 13:

"I expected it to be a generational match, maybe that’s even taking it a bit too far. I expected it to be a knock-down, drag-down, hell of a match,’ Harwood explained. “But when it was over and I got to the back and I got to process everything and think about it, I told [Wheeler], I said, ‘That was our Bret/Austin. I don’t know if we’ll ever get better than that and if we don’t, I’ll be okay’.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



BRISCOES vs FTR for the



This is crazy! Don’t miss it! We’ve been waiting for this moment:BRISCOES vs FTR for the @ringofhonor World Tag Team Championship on ROH Supercard of Honor NOW on PPV live on @fitetv + @ppv_com This is crazy! Don’t miss it! We’ve been waiting for this moment:BRISCOES vs FTR for the @ringofhonor World Tag Team Championship on ROH Supercard of Honor NOW on PPV live on @fitetv + @ppv_com This is crazy! Don’t miss it! https://t.co/n41ZJ9nWzm

Bret Hart and Steve Austin's clash at WrestleMania has been described as one of the greatest examples of in-ring storytelling, famous for its double-turn and the role it played in spiking Austin's popularity.

The former AEW Tag Team Champions have set their eyes on New Japan's tag titles

In defeating the Briscoes, FTR added the ROH tag titles to their waists, next to the AAA belts they took from the Lucha Brothers last year. They have since set their eyes on Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus - the AEW tag champs - and made their presence felt following Jurassic Express' defense against reDRagon.

But it's not just North America that they want to make their own, as both men have made it clear that they want the titles belonging to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

On top of admitting that the IWGP belts are extremely important to the pair, FTR have been involved in a Twitter exchange with one half of the current champs, Bullet Club's Chase Owens.

After Owens called FTR out, Dax encouraged the contest, seemingly teasing a title-for-title contest further down the line. AEW and NJPW stars are set to clash at the cross-promotional Forbidden Door event later this month, so Harwood could potentially get his wish then.

