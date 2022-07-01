AEW star mocks Elias and Ezekiel's gimmick in a snap with two-time WWE Champion's brother

AEW star Dax Harwood had no difficulty parodying the ongoing RAW storyline with Ezekiel and Elias, responding to a fan posting a picture of him and Ryan Nemeth.

Ezekiel and Elias could either be the same person with just a significant costume change, or they may well be as they claim. They claim, much to Kevin Owens' annoyance, that they are in fact brothers, with Ezekiel's mere presence irking the Prizefighter since he made his debut earlier this year.

Elias and Ezekiel have appeared on-screen together, granted sat entirely apart during a backstage segment, at an angle that has captivated fans and peers alike. Dax Harwood referenced the RAW stars in a recent Twitter post, responding to a fan on the social media platform.

"My younger brother Dazekiel" - Dax Harwood via Twitter

Dax Harwood is fresh off a major week in AEW. Alongside his FTR partner Cash Wheeler, the former WWE Superstar captured the IWGP Heavyweight tag titles, adding another strap to the ROH and AAA tag titles they already hold.

What did fans make of AEW Star poking fun at Elias and Ezekiel?

As AEW star Dax took to Twitter, a number of fans chimed in with his joke. It was to no surprise that a considerable number of fans made reference to Kevin Owens, who has made it his personal mission to reveal their supposed lies.

"Don't make Kevin Owens come over there"

There were other fans who instead focused on Ryan Nemeth, with some making reference to his brother and two-time WWE World Champion, Dolph Ziggler.

"As if that's not Dolph Ziggler in the pic. Lol"

"I swear I've seen him before...Was he in the Revival?"

A small portion also found a resemblance between 'Dazekiel' and the former NXT, SmackDown & RAW tag champ Scott Dawson of the Revival. It may also be possible that Dax Harwood is in fact both of them, but much like with Elias and Ezekiel, fans will have to rely on his word until proven otherwise.

