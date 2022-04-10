"It’s been a crazy couple of years"- AEW's Dax Harwood posts heartfelt tweet while recalling FTR's WWE release

AEW star Dax Harwood recently took to Twitter to reflect on FTR's (f.k.a. The Revival) WWE release.

Harwood and Wheeler first rose to prominence under the umbrella of then-NXT, where they held the Tag Team Championship on two occasions.

While the two replicated the same success on the main roster by capturing the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championship, the duo left the promotion citing WWE downplaying the tag team division.

Fortunately for Harwood and Wheeler, their departure turned out to be a blessing in disguise for their careers. The two men soon jumped ship to AEW and instantly set the tag team division ablaze as FTR.

Fast forward to 2022, FTR are the former AEW Tag Team Champions and reigning AAA and ROH Tag Team Champions. Today, 10 April 2022, marks two years since WWE released Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler from their contracts.

Taking to Twitter, Harwood asserted that this year has been the most successful year of his career thus far. The 37-year-old also expressed gratitude to their fans for not giving up on him and Wheeler:

"2022, unequivocally, is the best year of my career; and it’s only April! Man, thank y’all for never giving up on us. It’s been a crazy couple of years. Professional Wrestling is kinda cool," Dax Harwood tweeted.

It's no secret that FTR has relished a career renaissance of sorts since joining the AEW roster in 2020. Their matches against The Young Bucks and Hangman Page-Kenny Omega have undoubtedly helped elevate the tag team division.

And speaking of The Bucks, FTR avenged their Full Gear 2020 loss by defeating them in the main event of Dynamite this week.

Dax Harwood isn't closing the door on a potential WWE return

While FTR is having the time of their lives in AEW, they haven't completely shut the door on a possible WWE return.

Not too long ago, a Twitter user asked Dax Harwood if he would ever consider returning to Vince McMahon's company.

In response, the AEW star stated that it would largely depend on money and circumstances:

"Yes, If the money and circumstances were right and, no, you can’t interview me," Harwood said.

WWE and AEW are firing on all cylinders right now. It will be interesting to see whether FTR explores their options once their current deal with Tony Khan expires.

Are you enjoying FTR's run in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

