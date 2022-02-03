AEW star recalls unlikely tag team with Shane McMahon following controversial WWE exit

One-half of the former AEW Tag Team Champs, Dax Harwood, has weighed in on the shocking developments regarding Shane McMahon and his reported WWE exit.

Recently-released WWE superstars are often at the center of rumors of joining AEW. It was no different when the shocking news broke that McMahon may have left the company.

The Shane-O-Mac had just made his return at the maligned Royal Rumble match, finishing in the final four of the match and eliminating Kevin Owens in the process.

After the news of his departure broke, Dax recalled when he and Cash Wheeler operated as hired muscles for Shane-O-Mac during his run as a heel authority figure.

Harwood seemingly extended an olive branch by calling for Shane to "hollatcha boys" (Holla at your boys).

While Shane McMahon may never become All Elite, the interaction was a reminder of the long-forgotten past of FTR. Fans will definitely be excited if the three men reunite, whether in AEW or somewhere else.

Several non-AEW talents chimed in on Shane McMahon's departure

It wasn't just Tony Khan's talent that took to social media to throw their two cents into the discussion. Former GCW World Champion Matt Cardona pitched a Deathmatch staged in GCW, where he has made a name for himself since his WWE release.

Meanwhile, former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis poked fun at WWE's previous Twitter post celebrating the return of the 'Mac.

Shane's return at the Royal Rumble was the subject of criticism, as it had appeared that he was being booked too strongly. There were also reportedly plans in place for McMahon to participate in this year's Elimination Chamber and at WrestleMania 38; these plans appear to have changed with his departure.

