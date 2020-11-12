AEW's Dax Harwood reflects on FTR's match with the Young Bucks at Full Gear

It's been several days since the dream match between the Young Bucks and FTR finally took place at AEW Full Gear. It was a match that has been universally praised by fans and critics alike.

Over the last several days we have heard plenty of talk from the new AEW World Tag Team Champions, Matt and Nick Jackson. However, the members of FTR have remained quiet.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting to hear what Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood think about their match on Saturday night. On Wednesday afternoon, ahead of AEW Dynamite, Harwood broke his silence with a very heartfelt message on Twitter.

Dax Harwood reveals his feelings on FTR's match against the Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear

It seems that Harwood needed a little bit of liquid courage to put his thoughts into words and share them with the world. In a very genuine message on Wednesday, Harwood shared these thoughts and feelings on the dream match that went down on Saturday at AEW Full Gear...

"The emotions of Saturday night have finally settled down. Thank you to everyone for the praise & admiration of this match. The texts and calls I've received from guys and girls who are considered the best in this business will never be forgotten. We poured every bit of passion, intensity, & fire we could muster up from the bottom of our soul to find out who was the best.

"I had many sleepless nights because of this one match. The moment in time that our hands would be raised and we'd be called the greatest tag team of this generation actually scared me. What if we didn't deliver on our behalf?! What if this one match completely tainted our legacy?! Money's cool. Fame is cool. A legacy lasts forever.

"Will it go down as one of the greatest tag matches in US wrestling history? I don't know. My only hope is that we made you FEEL. I don't care about the stars or the ratings. For 36 years, professional wrestling has made me FEEL. I still FEEL! With everything I have, I LOVE this sport. I'm happy this match could do for you what many others did for me.

"Young Bucks, I hope there's a round 2. Top Guys, out."

There should be no doubt that a round two between FTR and the Young Bucks will happen. It's not a question of if, but more so a question of when. The main event of AEW Revolution seems like a good place to start.