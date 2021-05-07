AEW's Dax Harwood shares gruesome images in Blood and Guts aftermath

Two of AEW's dominant stables, The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle, went to war on this week's special episode of AEW Dynamite in a Blood and Guts match.

In the end, The Pinnacle was triumphant after MJF forced The Inner Circle to surrender. The finish saw MJF throw Chris Jericho from the top of the structure.

Most of the performers in the match were drenched in blood, but none more so than FTR's Cash Wheeler, whose condition was the perfect example of the horror on display.

Grumpy Uncle Dax pic.twitter.com/iz1WFuXcme — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 6, 2021

Wheeler's tag team partner, Dax Harwood, took to Twitter to share a couple of ghastly images of the former and send out a heartfelt message. You can check out the tweet here.

Harwood wrote that no matter where the wrestling business takes FTR, they'll always be together and their brotherhood will stand the test of time.

"A1 from Day 1. No matter where this business takes us, we’re going together. Say what y’all want, but this brotherhood will go down in professional wrestling history," tweeted Harwood.

It's safe to say that FTR is one of the greatest tag teams of the modern generation, for their series of classics are seemingly endless. Though they had many show-stealers in WWE, it is in AEW where they have truly come into their own due to the creative freedom at hand.

What's next for The Pinnacle in AEW?

The Pinnacle has firmly established itself as the top faction in AEW, though it seems like the rivalry with The Inner Circle will continue. Jericho might soon be back for revenge against MJF, or maybe Sammy Guevara could step up and avenge the injury caused to The Inner Circle's leader.

Epitome of Professional Wrestling.

The Pinnacle 🏔 🩸 pic.twitter.com/hUjZyWVQmS — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 6, 2021

Whatever the case, fans can expect The Inner Circle to soon retaliate and reassert its dominance in AEW.

What did you think about the Blood and Guts match? Who was your favorite performer in the match? Sound off in the comments section below.