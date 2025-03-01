AEW's Deonna Purrazzo to former TNA World Champion: "Wanna make a baby?"

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo has sent an interesting message to former TNA World Champion Steve Maclin. Deonna signed with AEW in 2024.

TNA star Steve Maclin recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a deep message. Maclin opened up about the lesson he has learnt, which is to move forward and not be afraid to fail in the process.

"Sometimes, we don’t understand why things happen or the lessons they bring until we’re ready to learn them. My biggest lesson, always keep moving forward, never be afraid to fail & know that you are never out of the fight," he wrote.

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin tied the knot in 2022, and the female star shared an interesting reaction to Maclin's tweet. The former two-time TNA Knockouts World Champion asked Steve Maclin if he would want to make a baby:

"Uhm… wanna make a baby????."

Deonna Purrazzo wants to wrestle on AEW Dynamite

Deonna Purrazzo arrived at AEW last year and had a great start in the promotion. However, she suffered from poor booking and lost many matches in the past year. The female star has also been reportedly frustrated with her direction in the company.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Deonna Purrazzo shared her passion for business as she starts her 13th year as a professional wrestler. The former TNA star stated that she wants to wrestle on Dynamite but is aware of the stacked division. Deonna encouraged the fans to not give up on her:

"You know what? There's ebbs and flows to all of this. There's been lots and lots of chatter. I am a workhorse. I just started my 13th year of professional wrestling. I have never stopped wrestling. I have never stopped loving this. Again, you have to want more for yourself. I do want more for myself. I want to be on Dynamite, but there's ebbs and flows. We've talked about our stacked division and who's on top right now, and it's just gonna be a waiting game. Don't count me out of the fight, guys."

The fans will have to wait and see if Tony Khan improves Deonna Purrazzo's All Elite Wrestling booking this year.

