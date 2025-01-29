Ex-WWE star breaks silence on rumors of being unhappy in AEW - "Don't count me out"

The AEW locker room has seemingly been in a better place over the last year, but that doesn't mean everyone in the company is happy. Former WWE Superstar Deonna Purrazzo has addressed the rumors circulating about her discontent with the promotion.

Deonna Purrazzo signed with All Elite Wrestling in January 2024. The Virtuosa had a promising start in the company, but she was ultimately overshadowed by the rise of "Timeless" Toni Storm, Julia Hart, and Mariah May, the debut of Mercedes Mone, and the resurgence of Kris Statlander.

Purrazzo suffered a string of losses late last year, and reports recently indicated that she has been vocal about her dissatisfaction with AEW. The 30-year-old has now addressed the drama in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, where she asked fans not to count her out just yet:

Trending

"You know what? There's ebbs and flows to all of this. There's been lots and lots of chatter. I am a workhorse. I just started my 13th year of professional wrestling. I have never stopped wrestling. I have never stopped loving this. Again, you have to want more for yourself. I do want more for myself. I want to be on Dynamite, but there's ebbs and flows. We've talked about our stacked division and who's on top right now, and it's just gonna be a waiting game. Don't count me out of the fight, guys." [H/T: Fightful]

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Deonna Purrazzo had a chance to go after the AEW TBS Championship

Mercedes Mone has kept a tight hold on the TBS Championship since Double or Nothing 2024. However, Tony Khan recently decided to inject some new blood into the title scene, setting up a four-way eliminator match to determine The CEO's next challenger.

Deonna Purrazzo competed for the chance against Yuka Sakazaki, Queen Aminata, and Serena Deeb on the Homecoming edition of AEW Collision this past week. Unfortunately, Yuka bested The Virtuosa.

In her first year on AEW's roster, Purrazzo hasn't managed to get her hands on any championships. Whether 2025 brings a change in her fortunes remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback