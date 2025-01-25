Tony Khan makes a huge announcement on unhappy former WWE star

It seems that Tony Khan has been listening to the reports. One reportedly disgruntled former WWE Superstar absent from TV is set for action tomorrow night on AEW Collision.

Deonna Purrazzo was considered one of the company's blockbuster signings in 2024 and had great momentum starting the year. However, midway through, she became lost in the mix and did not have as much TV exposure. It was recently reported that she was disappointed with her booking and wanted to be utilized more. She even expressed her dismay at losing in her hometown at Full Gear.

Tony Khan has announced that tomorrow night on AEW Collision: Homecoming, a four-way match between Queen Aminata, Deonna Purrazzo, Yuka Sakasaki, and Serena Deeb will take place. The winner of the contest will be earning a TBS Championship match against Mercedes Moné a few days later on Dynamite.

Among the four women, only Aminata has faced off against Moné in the past, so several first-time-ever matchup possibilities are in store for the fans.

Apart from The Virtuosa, the other three stars that are part of the four-way on Collision tomorrow night are also names that haven't been seen in the promotion for some time.

Yuka Sakazaki is one name that stands out, seeing as she is the least active of the four. But it seems that all eyes will be on her as she is backed by Sumie Sakai, a legend in the business who, after 27 years in the business, recently retired.

Following her retirement match at Battle in the Valley, Sakai thanked Tony Khan for allowing her to share the ring with Yuka during her last match. The two women were opposites in a trio match featuring Hiromui Takahashi, Mayu Iwatani, and EVIL & SHO from House of Torture. The veteran hoped to see her more on AEW TV.

"Hello @TonyKhan! I appreciate you that I could wrestle Yuka🙇‍♀️ @YukaSakazaki is my favorite wrestler.She is so Amazing! AEW is so lucky to have her🙌🏻 I never watch AEW on TV. But if she will be on TV , I and MORE people will watch AEW on TV for 1000000%sure🙌🏻Thank you," she wrote.

It seems that Khan has listened to all the recent buzz about the talent on his roster. It remains to be seen whether he'll continue to build on this and solve some issues regarding utilizing his stars.

