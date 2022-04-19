AEW's Dustin Rhodes sends an expletive-laden message to former ECW star

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes recently fired back at Lance Archer for the 45-year-old's snide comment on the former Goldust's upcoming match against CM Punk.

'The Natural' has had an intense rivalry with Archer for a relatively long time. The two had an extremely physical match in the tournament to crown the inaugural TNT Champion in 2020. More recently, their grudge match caused Rhodes to bleed even though he picked up the win.

Tha bad blood between Rhodes and Archer seems far from over. When the second-generation star tweeted a graphic to get the fans excited, The Murderhawk Monster replied with a sly dig at his rival.

Understandably, this was not well received by the wrestling veteran, who fired back with an expletive.

"F*ck you," tweeted Dustin Rhodes.

You can check out his tweet here.

Dustin Rhodes will be facing CM Punk on AEW Dynamite this week

On last week's episode of Rampage, Dustin Rhodes threw down the gauntlet to CM Punk.

The match between the two pro-wrestling veterans has been finalized and is scheduled to take place on this week's Dynamite in Pittsburgh.While Dustin took some time to recuperate before challenging The Straight Edge Superstar due to the physically demanding grudge match with Lance Archer, Punk has been very active.

The Second City Saint's recent win over the formidable Penta Oscuro has granted him significant momentum, which he aims to carry forward. While they have never faced each other before, the match is expected to be a slugfest.

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite episode already has a stacked card of matches scheduled, but this bout will be one to look out for especially.

