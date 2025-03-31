AEW’s Dustin Rhodes pens heartfelt message for family member who saved his life

AEW star Dustin Rhodes recently shared an emotional message on social media. He is the reigning ROH World Tag Team and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion. He has been vocal about his prior drug addictions. The 55-year-old star had a hard time getting rid of his demons. He often gives advice on social media about different addictions.

Dustin Rhodes often mentions his wife, Ta-rel Rhodes, who helped him during his dark times. The duo has been married since 2012. He recently shared a brief message for his wife on X (fka Twitter).

The 55-year-old star claimed that he would be dead without his wife, Ta-rel Rhodes, and said that she supported him through his terrible times.

"This woman is my rock. She keeps me grounded on everything and without her, I would be dead. She has been through all of my terrible times and choices. She has loved me like no one else could. She is my person, my best friend, my lover and my life. I love you baby girl. @TarelRhodes, We #Keepsteppin," he wrote.

Swerve Strickland praises Dustin Rhodes

The 55-year-old star has a good reputation in the locker room, as he is known for helping young talents.

While speaking with Bootleg Kev, former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland said that the veteran gives him advice on a lot of his matches.

"Dustin, in general, he’s been the guy behind a lot of my great matches. He doesn’t tell me what to do, but he suggests things and where they should go. And he always puts a perspective on it where I’m like, ‘Oh, now you got me really thinking.And then I’m like, ‘How would you do it?’ And he’s like, ‘Well, I would go this way with it,’ but he never tells me what to do," he said.

It will be interesting to see when Dustin Rhodes returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion, as he hasn't been seen in the company for over a month.

