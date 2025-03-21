  • home icon
  AEW's Dustin Rhodes reacts to legendary star's forced retirement at 48 years old: "One of the best in the biz"

AEW's Dustin Rhodes reacts to legendary star's forced retirement at 48 years old: "One of the best in the biz"

By N.S Walia
Modified Mar 21, 2025 10:13 GMT
Dustin Rhodes is a former WWE Superstar [Image credits: AEW
Dustin Rhodes is a former WWE Superstar [Image credits: AEW's website]

Dustin Rhodes has been keeping a close eye on the wrestling world during his last run in AEW. He gave his thoughts on the forced retirement of a legendary star at the age of 48.

The star in question is Homicide. He had been wrestling since the mid-1990s and has competed in top promotions like ROH, AEW, and other independent companies. However, Homicide is most famous for his tenure in TNA Wrestling which made him a household name.

After a long and storied career, Homicide announced on his Facebook page that he would be retiring from the ring due to a cyst in his brain which had become worse due to traveling and competing inside the squared circle.

“Can’t believe I saying goodbye, not only a job the passion the sport of pro wrestling. [Reason] I’m leaving cause I went to my Doctor and found cyst my brain. Had it for months getting worst. My vision, speech is bad. Cause the hard hitting getting knock out and hitting a plane to travel.” Thank you for your support. This not a goodbye. This is I see you later." - [H/T: Inside the Ropes]
Witnessing his forced retirement of the star, AEW star Dustin Rhodes took to his X (fka Twitter) to call Homicide one of the best in the business and wrote the following message:

"Congrats to #Homicide on his retirement. He has had an outstanding career and is one of the best in the biz. Congrats man."
Former AEW star Homicide emerged victorious in his final wrestling match

Homicide was scheduled to have his retirement match at Outlaw Wrestling’s show on Thursday, March 20th, 2025. He was part of the main event showdown teaming up with Bull James to battle the team of Afa Jr. and Mike Santana.

It was a highly explosive bout as the fans rallied behind the former TNA star in his final bout. Following a spectacular showdown, Homicide delivered the Ace Crusher on Afa Jr. to score the pin and the victory for his team.

As Homicide puts an end to his in-ring career due to health issues, it will be interesting to see what he does moving forward.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
