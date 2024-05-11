AEW's Dustin Rhodes shares heartbreaking post about family member's recent loss

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has posted about a huge loss on social media. He tweeted about his daughter heartbreakingly losing her pet horse.

Dustin has been with AEW since its inception in 2019. He and his brother Cody Rhodes wrestled in the promotion's first-ever pay-per-view Double or Nothing. Despite being 55, he has been keeping up with younger talents and proved that age is just a number with his agility.

The Natural recently took to Twitter and shared an upsetting news about his daughter, Dakota Runnels. She lost her horse, Nero after the lightning struck him.

"Guys, please send some prayers to my angel @DakotaRunnels22 She lost her horse today struck by lightning. Send her lots of love. #Nero," he shared.

Dustin Rhodes talks about retiring following an infamous incident

At the first edition of Double or Nothing, Cody and Dustin Rhodes engaged in a bloodied bout. The American Nightmare won the match and shared an emotional moment following their clash.

Speaking on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, The Natural recently revealed that he was considering retiring from in-ring action following the match.

"I was actually [thinking of retiring]. So that, I didn't have any idea about what Cody was doing. I thought ok, he was leaving the ring, this is my time right now just to go okay, I've had a great career. And, you know, he surprised me with his throwback – with, you know, the promo, 'I need my older brother.' And it was very emotional. That's when people started squalling and then there wasn’t a dry eye in the place and it was just both of us. We were crying holding each other, you know, hugging. It was just a very strong, strong feeling. So it was really good."

As of now, Dustin Rhodes has been on a solid run and is always trying to deliver top-notch matches for the audience.