Eddie Kingston upsets Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution 2022 kicked off with an absolute barn-burner as Eddie Kingston took on Chris Jericho. In what was one of the most important matches of Kingston's career, The Mad King came through as he tapped out Jericho.

The two superstars have been feuding for many weeks with lots of verbal back and forth. Their bad blood led to the implosion of The Inner Circle as Santana and Ortiz were caught in the crossfire.

Leading up to the bout, Chris Jericho accused Eddie Kingston of having a fear of success. He claimed that Kingston could never win the big one and that meant he couldn't beat Jericho since he was the big one in AEW.

All of this proved to be motivation for Eddie Kingston as he forced Chris Jericho to tap out at Revolution. The two had a very hard-hitting matchup with the former controlling the earlier portion of the bout. He was able to dodge the Judas Effect, sending Jericho to an exposed turnbuckle and then locking in the Stretch Plum to win the match.

Jericho had promised to shake Kingston's hand and show him respect if he beat him but refused to do so at the end of the bout and walked away from The Mad King.

Eddie Kingston wins his first match on AEW pay-per-view

Kingston has had previous matches on pay-per-view against the likes of Jon Moxley, CM Punk, and Miro but has always come up short. It has all changed now as he finally won the "big-one" by beating Chris Jericho at Revolution. This was Eddie Kingston's biggest win in his All Elite Wrestling career.

Can this big victory over The Influencer start a run of wins for The Mad King? What did you think about the match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Kaushik Das