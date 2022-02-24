AEW star namedrops WWE legend Triple H on Dynamite

Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho finally came face-to-face on AEW Dynamite. They prepared to air their grievances, with their feud stemming from the latter's words catalyzing the seeming end of Santana and Ortiz in the Inner Circle.

As well as confirming the Revolution pay-per-view as the venue for their upcoming clash, the two indulged in a war of words, with Jericho driving home the disparity in the success of their careers.

After agreeing to their showdown at the upcoming event, Kingston asked for Y2J to bring his A-game, referencing WWE legend Triple H by his real name in the process.

The remark came when Kingston demanded Le Champion bring the version of himself that won the inaugural AEW World Title, not the version that lost the Mimosa Mayhem gimmick match to Orange Cassidy.

He continued to drive home the point that he had expectations of his high-profile opponent, referencing the real-life issues between him and Triple H.

Eddie Kingston further warned that any other version of Jericho standing opposite him would be eaten alive, hinting at the physicality fans can expect from the match.

Eddie Kingston also told Jericho to go back to WWE during AEW Dynamite

The feud between Jericho and Kingston serves as a testament to the possibilities AEW has created. The big-time WWE legend, a multi-time world champion vs. the independent star who has scratched and clawed his way lying on the cusp of greatness.

It's a tale of professional wrestling vs. sports entertainment, as recognized by the Mad King during Dynamite. With the Bridgeport, Connecticut venue just a half-hour drive from WWE's HQ in Stamford, Eddie told his rival to take his sports-entertainment style back to where it belongs just down the road.

While not mentioning the rival promotion by name, this was a very on-the-nose way of telling Jericho to return to the promotion he had enjoyed such success within.

What are your thoughts on the scathing promo war between Jericho and Kingston? Let us know in the comments section below.

