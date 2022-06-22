"An evil, disgusting, human being" - Eddie Kingston slams critics for body shaming him and former WWE Superstar

AEW star Eddie Kingston has bashed critics, and fans who have body shamed him and former WWE Superstar Adam Cole.

On a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T called out the former NXT Champion and stated that he needs to put on more muscle. This led to an outpouring of support for Cole, with some wrestlers calling out the WWE Hall of Famer. Several wrestlers have also had their say on the matter, and The Mad King is the latest to speak out.

Speaking on the MackMania podcast, The Mad King shared how he feels about those who body shame wrestlers and try to bring them down. He stated that he hopes no one treats them the way they treat others. He also defended Adam Cole, saying that people who are calling him out are simply jealous of his success.

"If you don’t like it, don’t watch. If you wanna rip on someone or knock on somebody, okay man, I feel bad for you because that’s what gets your rocks off, you’re an evil, disgusting human being. That’s all it is and I hope you never have somebody rip on you like that. When it comes to Adam Cole, none of y’all are as athletic as him, for those people that are saying that. Also, y’all are jealous. My man’s living the good life," Kingston said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Eddie Kingston believes that people who body shame will never get in the ring

Speaking further on the podcast, The Mad King stated that people who body shame do not have what it takes to step into the ring to even run the ropes, let alone fight.

He said that they should do their job and leave him alone to do his.

"None of them would ever step in the ring. Not to fight, I mean just even run the ropes, you know what I mean? Or even just step in there and they’re like, well that’s not my job. Well, my man, you don’t see me bothering you at your job, you know what I mean? Telling you how to clean the floor.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Eddie Kingston is currently embroiled in a feud with Chris Jericho and his faction on AEW. His next challenge will be at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view when he teams up with Shota Umino and Wheeler Yuta to take on Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, and Sammy Guevara.

