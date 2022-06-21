Former AEW Champion Hangman Page seemingly has a thinly-veiled message for wrestling critics and podcasters

One of AEW's brightest prospects, Hangman Adam Page, is apparently sick of the myriad of critics and podcasts about pro-wrestling, as he recently lashed out at them on social media.

A number of retired wrestling veterans have taken to being commentors on current pro-wrestling events. Personalities like Jim Cornette, Eric Bischoff, and Booker T are some of the major names that fall in this category. These podcasters and wrestling critics are quite unfiltered in their opinions, with some being more negative than others.

The constant pressure of the critical gaze has apparently proven too much to keep quiet about for Hangman Adam Page. The former AEW World Champion recently took to Twitter to spell out a particularly enraged thought.

"i just hope that when im old and retired i don’t lower myself to some sh*t a** podcast where i trash the younger generation that’s just chasing the same fortune wrestling has afforded me" Hangman tweeted.

As of now, it is unclear who exactly the Anxious Millennial Cowboy is referring to. Despite the vague nature of the tweet, there is seemingly no doubt about the intent. It remains to be seen whether he will point fingers at any particular personality in the coming days.

Fans were quite supportive of the AEW superstar's tweet

Hangman Adam Page is not as active on social media as some of his colleagues, which is why many fans were surprised to see him post the message on Twitter.

Some Twitter users also tried to guess who exactly the former AEW World Champion was accusing indirectly.

However, the majority of fans were appreciative of the bold tweet from Hangman Page.

The comment section under Hangman's tweet seems to indicate that a vast section of the pro-wrestling community shares the same opinion as the former AEW World Champion's. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether this unfiltered tweet will have any repurcussions for the All Elite star in the future.

