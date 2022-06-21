Create
Notifications

Former AEW Champion Hangman Page seemingly has a thinly-veiled message for wrestling critics and podcasters

Hangman Adam Page had an interesting message this week
Hangman Adam Page had an interesting message this week
Shubhajit Deb
Shubhajit Deb
ANALYST
Modified Jun 21, 2022 07:43 PM IST

One of AEW's brightest prospects, Hangman Adam Page, is apparently sick of the myriad of critics and podcasts about pro-wrestling, as he recently lashed out at them on social media.

A number of retired wrestling veterans have taken to being commentors on current pro-wrestling events. Personalities like Jim Cornette, Eric Bischoff, and Booker T are some of the major names that fall in this category. These podcasters and wrestling critics are quite unfiltered in their opinions, with some being more negative than others.

The constant pressure of the critical gaze has apparently proven too much to keep quiet about for Hangman Adam Page. The former AEW World Champion recently took to Twitter to spell out a particularly enraged thought.

"i just hope that when im old and retired i don’t lower myself to some sh*t a** podcast where i trash the younger generation that’s just chasing the same fortune wrestling has afforded me" Hangman tweeted.
i just hope that when im old and retired i don’t lower myself to some shit ass podcast where i trash the younger generation that’s just chasing the same fortune wrestling has afforded me

As of now, it is unclear who exactly the Anxious Millennial Cowboy is referring to. Despite the vague nature of the tweet, there is seemingly no doubt about the intent. It remains to be seen whether he will point fingers at any particular personality in the coming days.

Fans were quite supportive of the AEW superstar's tweet

Hangman Adam Page is not as active on social media as some of his colleagues, which is why many fans were surprised to see him post the message on Twitter.

@theAdamPage “Honey wake up! New hangman tweet!”

Some Twitter users also tried to guess who exactly the former AEW World Champion was accusing indirectly.

@theAdamPage I have one of two people in mind.And all of you are thinking the same two people
@CptMightypants Adam Cole discourse.

However, the majority of fans were appreciative of the bold tweet from Hangman Page.

@theAdamPage https://t.co/19ERU593wB
Also Read Article Continues below
@theAdamPage https://t.co/lf7AyqqBHN

The comment section under Hangman's tweet seems to indicate that a vast section of the pro-wrestling community shares the same opinion as the former AEW World Champion's. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether this unfiltered tweet will have any repurcussions for the All Elite star in the future.

What happened when Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to feud with 3 50+ year-old men? Find out here.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...