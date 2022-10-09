Top AEW faction costs Jon Moxley his world title against 42-year-old star at major event

Nick Gage has once again become the GCW World Champion after AEW stars W Morrissey and Stokely Hathaway cost Jon Moxley.

The world title was on the line in a Title vs. Career contest, with it stipulated that Gage would have to retire if he failed to win the match at GCW Fight Club Night 1.

The Purveyor of Violence appeared set to put Gage's career to bed as he launched him through a glass pane and followed up with a Death Rider.

However, the Firm's Stokely Hathaway and W Morrissey hit the ring. From there, Morrissey delivered a chokeslam to Mox through a barbed wire glass pane.

After two piledrivers and a chokebreaker, Gage scored the pinfall to capture his third GCW title. Moxley's reign has now come to an end after 399 days as champion, having originally won the title in September last year.

It was announced by Tony Khan that Jon Moxley has inked a new contract extension with AEW. Within the announcement's press release the extension was described as exclusive to AEW and its international partners like NJPW.

It appears as though with his new deal and subsequent title loss, Moxley and GCW may go their separate ways for the foreseeable.

