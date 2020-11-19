AEW's FTR comment on topping the first-ever PWI Tag Team 50

Pro Wrestling Illustrated, the longest-running wrestling magazine publication on the planet, is notably known for its always hotly-debated yearly PWI 500 for the men and PWI 100 for the women. Earlier this year, AEW wrestler Jon Moxley topped their PWI 500 list.

Now, AEW has another feather in its cap. The magazine has introduced the first-ever PWI Tag Team 50, which featured FTR in the top spot.

The evaluation period for this list was conducted between October 1st, 2019, to September 30th, 2020. The criteria of the list was based upon the following aspects...

Momentum

Wins & Losses

Chemistry

Activity

It Factor

The teams that round out the top five, featuring teams from AEW, WWE, and IMPACT Wrestling, are:

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) Kenny Omega & Adam Page Golden Role Models (Sasha Banks & Bayley) The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions were quick to take to Twitter this afternoon about being bestowed such an honor. Harwood had the following to say.

"Every decision we’ve ever made has ultimately been about our legacy. Grand Slam Champions, an emotional career defining match at Full Gear, & the #1 ranked tag team, all in 2020. Thank you to everyone who’s been on this ride. This is the stuff I live for. Top Guys, out. #FTR"

Wheeler chimed in on Twitter a bit later, echoing the statements of his tag team partner.

"Love us. Hate us. Agree. Disagree. Everyone is entitled to their opinions. That doesn’t take away the pride we take in our craft. It doesn’t take away the passion we put into our profession. In our hearts, we’re the best tag team on Earth, so this is special to us."

FTR haven't been seen on AEW television since dropping the titles to the Young Bucks at Full Gear. It seems like tonight would be a great time to bring FTR back to AEW Dynamite to capitalize on this honor.