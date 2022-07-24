AEW's FTR defends the ROH Tag Team Titles in epic rematch at Death Before Dishonor

The ROH Death Before Dishonor show witnessed AEW's FTR going up against The Briscoes as its main event this year.

The two teams had faced each other earlier at Supercard of Honor, where FTR won the ROH World Tag Team Titles. Since then, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have won multiple other titles as a duo, establishing their dominance in the pro wrestling community. The rematch at Death Before Dishonor gave "Dem Boys" a chance at revenge.

The "two-out-of-three-falls" match started with an intense staredown between the bitter rivals and Mark engaging with Dax. The following minutes saw plenty of counterplay by both teams. While Jay Briscoe seemed to be gaining momentum, Cash quickly disrupted it.

The contest turned vicious as both teams refused to let down under pressure. After an intense segment, the Briscoes picked up the first pinfall after hitting the Doomsday Device move on the AEW team. A few minutes later, FTR also won a pinfall by hitting the Big Rig on Jay Briscoe.

After a lot of back and forth, Wheeler and Harwood were able to come out on top. The latter hit the avalanche piledriver from the top rope to pin Jay, retaining their titles.

Considering that AEW star Dax Harwood was fighting with a taped shoulder, it remains to be seen whether the wrestlers have taken any lasting damage after the grueling fight.

What was your favorite moment from the match? Sound off in the comments below!

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far