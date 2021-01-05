AEW's FTR renaming "The Goodnight Express" to "Big Rig" in honor of Brodie Lee

There have been many great tributes for AEW wrestler Mr. Brodie Lee after he tragically passed away on December 26 at the age of 41.

They range from sharing heartfelt memories to funny stories that could make the saddest wrestling fan on the planet crack a smile. That was just the type of person Lee was, a special human being who touched the lives of everyone he met, and even those he didn't.

Some wrestlers have announced that they would now be renaming their moves in honor of Lee. It started last week when Natalya announced she would be renaming her spinning lariat named "Nattie by Nature" to something that would be a tribute to her friend. As of this writing, the name hasn't been announced.

Earlier today on Twitter, Dax Harwood announced that The Goodnight Express, formally known as The Shatter Machine, is getting another name change.

This time, for a beautiful reason, The Goodnight Express will now be referred to as "Big Rig" in honor of Lee as it was one of his nicknames among the wrestlers backstage. Harwood tweeted the following:

"After speaking with Amanda, and getting her blessing, we have decided to change the name of The Goodnight Express to "Big Rig". This is our way of keeping a bit of his legacy alive in professional wrestling. We love you, Brodie. Can't wait to see you again."

After speaking with Amanda, and getting her blessing, we have decided to change the name of The Goodnight Express to “Big Rig”. This is our way of keeping a bit of his legacy alive in professional wrestling. We love you, Brodie. Can’t wait to see you again. pic.twitter.com/uEO8EOjYut — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) January 4, 2021

FTR get blessing from Brodie Lee's wife to rename their AEW finishing move

While Cash Wheeler hasn't commented as of this writing, he retweeted Harwood's tweet acknowledging the name change. This is a beautiful gesture from two men who were dear friends of Lee. By renaming their finishing move in AEW, everyone will smile and be reminded of him every time they hit their finisher.

Lee's passing will be felt in the wrestling world for quite some time. It's abundantly clear just how important this man was not only to AEW but the entire wrestling industry as a whole, not to mention all of his friends and family. He will be forever missed.

Advertisement

Tonight is going to be special. It’s going to be emotional. It’s going to be hard. But it might end up being the most beautiful display of wrestling as a family that I’ve ever been a part of. For Brodie. — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) December 30, 2020

What do you think of FTR renaming their finisher from The Goodnight Express to Big Rig in AEW? Will any other wrestlers will change the name of their move-in tribute to Lee? If so, who? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.