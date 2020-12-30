Natalya to rename her spinning lariat in honor of Brodie Lee

When Brodie Lee passed away on Saturday night, the hearts of wrestlers and fans everywhere broke simultaneously at the same time.

Since that night, social media has been flooded with beautiful stories from wrestlers in WWE, AEW, and other companies remembering their dear friend and honoring a good man's legacy.

Since Saturday, one wrestler who has been very vocal sharing countless stories about Brodie Lee is WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E. One of the funniest ones talked about Lee's "comedic rivalries" with the women on the WWE roster.

Big E's tweet clearly moved former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya, which prompted her to announce that she will rename her spinning lariat/discus clothesline maneuver after Brodie Lee.

"This made my day. I'm gonna rename the spinning lariat after Brodie."

This made my day. I’m gonna rename the spinning lariat after Brodie....🖤 https://t.co/hvlZ77dQkb — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 29, 2020

The spinning lariat has been one of Natalya's signature moves for years now. As of this writing, it has been known as "Nattie by Nature", but what Nattie intends to rename it in honor of Brodie Lee is currently unknown.

The gesture in itself is absolutely heartwarming and a beautiful dedication to her late friend that she and so many others miss dearly.

Many wrestlers are finding unique ways to honor Brodie Lee.

On Monday Night RAW, several wrestlers, including Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Xavier Woods, and others, did subtle nods with verbiage or moves to honor Brodie Lee in any way they could. They were all emotional moments that tugged on the heartstrings of every wrestling fan on the planet.

Hope I did it justice, that one was for you Brodie. 🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/it5bnHOsw6 — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) December 29, 2020

What do you think of Natalya renaming her move in honor of Brodie Lee? If you got the pick the name, what would you call it? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.