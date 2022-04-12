AEW's FTR to compete against legendary tag team in a first-time-ever match

AEW's premier tag team FTR are set to be in action at ASW Wrestling's The Bash in Beckley event against former ROH Tag Team Champions Wolves. The two teams are set to collide for the first time ever.

Wolves comprise of Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards. The duo have held accolades across many promotions in the wrestling world, with their prominent stints coming in Ring of Honor and IMPACT Wrestling.

FTR's Dax Harwood took to Twitter to announce that the first-ever encounter between the current ROH Tag Team Champions and the former TNA (now IMPACT) Tag Team Champions is set to take place in ASW.

Here's what Harwood said:

"FTR vs The Wolves: 1st Time Ever."

You can check out the tweet below:

FTR have been on a roll in AEW

FTR has recently been building a lot of momentum in All Elite Wrestling. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler made a big decision when they fired their manager Tully Blanchard to get back to winning ways, and so far, it seems to have been the right move.

Since firing Blanchard, the former AEW Tag Team Champions have been on an undefeated run. They first beat The Gunn Club on an episode of Dynamite. FTR then competed at the ROH: Supercard of Honor event. Harwood and Wheeler then defeated The Briscoes to become the Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions.

To top it all off, FTR earned a massive victory on last week's edition of Dynamite against The Young Bucks in a thrilling sequel to their match at Full Gear 2020.

After conquering two legendary tag teams in The Briscoes and The Young Bucks, it remains to be seen whether they can challenge Jurassic Express for the AEW Tag Team Championship in the near future.

