AEW star extends support to Mustafa Ali's WWE release campaign

AEW star Fuego Del Sol has shown his support for Mustafa Ali via Twitter as Ali continues to campaign for his release from WWE.

The former Retribution leader recently asked for his release from WWE. It has since emerged that Ali had argued with Vince McMahon regarding a pitched gimmick and that WWE has no current intentions of granting his request.

This prompted social media to support the former 205 Live competitor via the hashtag "#FreeAli." Despite plying his trade for a rival promotion in AEW, Fuego Del Sol offered his support for Ali.

Mustafa Ali has support from AEW staff with similar experience

I know what it’s like watching someone ask for their release and get stuck.



I know what it's like watching someone ask for their release and get stuck. I promise the future is ready for the amazing things @AliWWE is going to do. It's sucks it's delayed but know we are rooting for you ❤️

Amanda Huber offered her support for Mustafa Ali via Twitter. As the wife of former WWE Intercontinental Champion Luke Harper, she witnessed a similar situation unfold when her husband asked for his release in vain.

WWE initially rejected Harper's request, with his eventual departure coming eight months after his release request. He later became known as the leader of the Dark Order, Mr. Brodie Lee, and captured the TNT title from Cody Rhodes.

Brodie has since become one of the promotion's legends, having tragically passed away during a stellar run as a top contender within the company. Amanda Huber has since worked for All Elite Wrestling behind the scenes, and their son Brodie Lee Jr. has become an on-screen personality as the spiritual leader to the Dark Order faction.

Although uncertainty looms over Ali for the time being, he can take solace in the fact that Brodie endured his own release situation to find success elsewhere. The support from other promotions' talent and staff is a positive sign for the future.

