Mustafa Ali requests his release from WWE

After more than five years in WWE, Mustafa Ali has requested his release from the company. The SmackDown Superstar has not been on television since before Survivor Series last year.

Ali announced this on his Twitter handle, stating he "has a message that is much bigger than his dreams in pro wrestling". Here is what he wrote:

"I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE," wrote Ali. "Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE."

Mustafa Ali's time in WWE has been stop-start

Ali arrived in WWE as part of the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016 and became part of the 205 Live roster as an energetic babyface. Following multiple failed attempts at winning the Cruiserweight Championship, he was moved to SmackDown.

His main roster career started well as he appeared in matches against Daniel Bryan. However, Ali's run was filled with stop-start moments and near misses.

From an ill-timed injury leading to KofiMania to the failure of RETRIBUTION as a group, Ali has been tremendously unlucky during his time in the company. His last match came on the October 29th episode of SmackDown, where he lost to Drew McIntyre.

We wish Mustafa Ali the best in whatever happens next, whether or not he is granted his release.

