"Hangman" Adam Page makes a bold statement after retaining his AEW World Championship on Dynamite this week

"Hangman" Adam Page has taken to Twitter to make a bold statement after successfully defending his AEW World Championship on Dynamite this week.

Adam Page and Lance Archer slugged it out in a Texas Deathmatch, which saw the two foes use every possible weapon in their arsenal to put one another down.

Archer and Page depicted barbarity at its peak as blood poured down from their heads throughout the match. In the end, The Millennial Cowboy hit a Buckshot lariat on Archer, causing the two men to crash through a set of tables outside the ring. After retaining his gold, Page tweeted that he has gotten tired of bleeding every month:

"I'm tired of bleeding every month," Hangman Page tweeted.

Since winning the World Title last year, Hangman Page has defended his gold three times. It's worth noting that he has shed blood in every single title defense, be it against Bryan Danielson or Lance Archer.

Although picking up victories over these top names has helped solidify his title reign, it appears to have taken a toll on his body. His match against The Murderhawk Monster was undoubtedly the most brutal he has ever competed in throughout his AEW career.

Adam Cole has set his sights on Hangman Page's AEW World Championship

Following his impressive victory in the main event of Dynamite, Adam Cole came out to confront Hangman Page this week. The Panama City Playboy made his intentions clear regarding winning the coveted prize.

Dave Meltzer previously noted that the company is planning to book Adam Cole vs. Hangman Adam Page for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view this year. It looks like wrestling enthusiasts will finally see a marquee clash between the two old rivals on a big stage next month.

