AEW's Hangman Page on Hunter Horse Helmsley: "No politics, showed up, did his job, didn't complain"

Hangman Page has been signed with AEW since its inception in 2019 and has been one of the cornerstones of the company. In the main event of the All Out pay-per-view in 2019, Page faced Chris Jericho to crown the inaugural AEW World Champion.

The 32-year-old entered the match in style, riding a horse named Hunter Horse Helmsey. The Horse was named in reference to WWE Superstar 'Triple H' Hunter Hearst Helmsley. The equine passed away a few months after the pay-per-view.

On the most recent edition of Hey! (EW), RJ City asked Page about his late Horse friend. The former AEW Champion responded with a light-hearted jab, praising the Horse, saying he was a good horse who did his job without any complaints or politics.

"He was a good horse. He was a good horse. He’s dead now. While alive, he was a good horse. No politics, showed up, did his job, didn’t complain. Good horse," Hangman Adam Page said. [H/T Fightful]

The match at All Out was won by The Ocho, who became the inaugural All Elite Wrestling World Champion and held the title for almost six months.

Former AEW star reveals the secret kept by Chris Jericho to create a special TV moment

While Fuego Del Sol performed in All Elite Wrestling since 2020, it was during his debut on Rampage in August 2021 that he was offered a full-time contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The 27-year-old star revealed on his YouTube channel the role of Chris Jericho in creating a special moment for him. Del Sol said:

"The night before I got signed I was in a production call with the production crew. I was told that [Chris Jericho] emphasized that none of the crew should tell me that I was gonna get signed the next day. They already decided that they were gonna give me a contract on the first episode of Rampage. On the phone call he emphasizes, no one should tell this guy. If we want to get a genuine moment we want to get a big reaction out of Fuego Del Sol. You must, must, keep this a secret." [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Fuego Del Sol was released by Tony Khan's promotion in June 2023. During his tenure in the company, he primarily performed on AEW Dark.