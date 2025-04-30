AEW's Hangman Page makes unsuspecting comment about long-term rival

AEW star Hangman Page recently discussed his feud with a former AEW World Champion. The Cowboy has been a huge name for the Tony Khan-based promotion. He is often deemed as 'the main character of AEW' by the fans. He and Swerve Strickland's feud over the last year and more has been regarded as one of the best in the Jacksonville-based promotion by many fans.
The intensity of their feud was raised a notch at Full Gear when both of them battled in a Texas Death Match. Following that match, their rivalry just got bitter and violent. The duo haven't stopped confronting each other and fans are waiting for another match down the road.
While speaking on FM99WNOR, the former AEW World Champion said that Swerve Strickland gave him a unique in-ring experience. He also claimed that The Realest star is the 'least favorite person on the planet.'
"I certainly don't mean this in any positive way, but wrestling against Swerve Strickland has brought out something in me that I had never experienced before. He's probably my least favorite person on this planet and will be for the rest of my life, but I would be a liar if I didn't say that wrestling him the number of times that I have has brought out something different in me," he said. [H/T - AIRGold on X]
Hangman Page is still in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament
Will Ospreay has already booked his spot in the tournament final. He will face either one among Kyle Fletcher or Page. The duo will face in the upcoming edition of Dynamite in the semifinals. The former AEW World Champion defeated Josh Alexander a couple of weeks ago.
Last Wednesday, The Cowboy was laid out by the Don Callis Family. The faction stood tall over Will Ospreay and Hangman Page.
At Double or Nothing, either The Protostar or Hangman will face Will Ospreay in the final, the winner of which will get an AEW World Title shot at All In.