AEW's Hangman Page makes unsuspecting comment about long-term rival

AEW star Hangman Page recently discussed his feud with a former AEW World Champion. The Cowboy has been a huge name for the Tony Khan-based promotion. He is often deemed as 'the main character of AEW' by the fans. He and Swerve Strickland's feud over the last year and more has been regarded as one of the best in the Jacksonville-based promotion by many fans.

Ad

The intensity of their feud was raised a notch at Full Gear when both of them battled in a Texas Death Match. Following that match, their rivalry just got bitter and violent. The duo haven't stopped confronting each other and fans are waiting for another match down the road.

While speaking on FM99WNOR, the former AEW World Champion said that Swerve Strickland gave him a unique in-ring experience. He also claimed that The Realest star is the 'least favorite person on the planet.'

Ad

Trending

"I certainly don't mean this in any positive way, but wrestling against Swerve Strickland has brought out something in me that I had never experienced before. He's probably my least favorite person on this planet and will be for the rest of my life, but I would be a liar if I didn't say that wrestling him the number of times that I have has brought out something different in me," he said. [H/T - AIRGold on X]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hangman Page is still in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Will Ospreay has already booked his spot in the tournament final. He will face either one among Kyle Fletcher or Page. The duo will face in the upcoming edition of Dynamite in the semifinals. The former AEW World Champion defeated Josh Alexander a couple of weeks ago.

Last Wednesday, The Cowboy was laid out by the Don Callis Family. The faction stood tall over Will Ospreay and Hangman Page.

Ad

Expand Tweet

At Double or Nothing, either The Protostar or Hangman will face Will Ospreay in the final, the winner of which will get an AEW World Title shot at All In.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More