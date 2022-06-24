"I’ll do what it takes to get back there" - Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page comments on not taking part in the Interim-Tournament

AEW's Hangman Page recently commented on not being able to take part in the Interim-World Championship tournament. The former AEW World Champion noted that he was fine with missing out, but vowed to regain the belt.

Reigning World Champion, CM Punk's unfortunate injury came only days after capturing the belt, saddened many fans looking forward to his run. However, in Punk's stead a tournament was held to crown an interim-World champion instead of stripping the veteran. The final round will commence this Sunday at Forbidden Door, where Jon Moxley will take on NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi.

During his interview with Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman, Hangman Page detailed why he believes he was excluded.

“I had a match announced for that ‘Dynamite’ and then later I think, they announced the Battle Royal. So, I couldn’t get my way into this Battle Royal, try as I might,” said Page. “I think it’s typically been the story in AEW. I had my championship match. I had it the previous Sunday and I lost. So I’m out of contention for a bit. That’s fine."

Page continued, making his future intentions very clear.

“I’ll do what it takes to get back there. If it wasn’t for the next week, that’s fine. It took me three years to get there. I’m not going to be put off too much waiting an extra month or two if it takes it to work my way back to that chance.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

While it's quite unfortunate that Hangman didn't get an opportunity to regain the belt so soon after losing it, the star now has a chance to further hone his craft. Hopefully when the Anxious Cowboy returns to the World Championship scene, he'll have improved considerably.

While the former AEW World Champion missed out on the Interim-tournament, he will get a shot at NJPW's IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Leading up to this Sunday's Cross Promotion PPV, Hangman Page got into a brief feud with Adam Cole and later Jay White. After the two attacked him yet again this past Dynamite, the former champion received help from Kazuchika Okada.

Following the assist, all four men will battle it out for NJPW's most prestigious title in a Fatal Fourway at the PPV.

B/R Wrestling

Hangman Page.

Kazuchika Okada.

Adam Cole.



IWGP Heavyweight Championship on the line at



Jay White.Hangman Page.Kazuchika Okada.Adam Cole.IWGP Heavyweight Championship on the line at #ForbiddenDoor Jay White.Hangman Page.Kazuchika Okada.Adam Cole.IWGP Heavyweight Championship on the line at #ForbiddenDoor ⛽️⛽️⛽️ https://t.co/hk2uG1590r

While Hangman lost the AEW World Championship, the star now has a very real chance of becoming the IWGP Heavyweight Champion and the face of NJPW. However, with Adam Cole, Jay White, and even Kazuchika Okada standing in his way, it won't be an easy battle.

