"I had super, super bad social anxiety" - AEW World Champion Hangman Page on how wrestling has helped him

AEW World Champion Hangman Page was a guest on the latest edition of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. He opened up about how wrestling has helped him deal with his social anxiety.

The Anxious Millenial Cowboy recently wrestled Bryan Danielson at the Winter Is Coming episode of Dynamite. The match went on for the entire 60 minutes, and ended in a time limit draw.

During the interview, Page discussed his issues with social anxiety while he was in school. He also discussed how he started to get over it and started to feel more comfortable in his own skin after he started wrestling:

"Middle school or high school age, I had super, super bad social anxiety, like diagnosed medication social anxiety. I can remember one time sitting at my desk in the middle of taking a test, my whole body turned flush red. I was just sweating. Then I would become aware of, ‘This is happening to my body.’ So then it gets 10 times worse. My eyes start watering and stuff just sitting at my desk. I had terrible anxiety when I was high school age. I think wrestling helped me get out of that to an extent because, not that I had low self-worth or anything like that, but wrestling was always my passion and where I felt comfortable and what I liked to do. Once I was able to do that and see some success in it, being surrounded by 20 people, 200 people, 2,000 or 20,000 people, as that grew, I got more comfortable with that and with myself. Wrestling helped me a lot," revealed Hangman Page. (H/T: 411Mania)

Bryan Danielson could still be the number one contender Hangman Page's AEW World Championship

As previously mentioned, Hangman Page defended at AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson at AEW Winter Is Coming earlier this week. The duo wrestled to a time limit draw, going 60 minutes without either man getting the win.

Recent reports have suggested that Bryan Danielson is still the #1 contender for the AEW World Championship and will get another shot at the title. The American Dragon will face Hangman Page at either Battle of the Belts in January or at AEW Revolution in March.

